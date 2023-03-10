Stony Point Elementary celebrates “Nano Day”

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Stony Point Elementary in Albemarle County held its annual “Nano Day,” where UVA engineers demonstrate science projects for fifth graders.

The presentations are linked to the state’s SOL testing standards.

“It does get kids to think about science differently and to look at different content standards in depth. It also, I think, gives them a chance to see like, “What would this be like in the real world?” Stony Point Elementary Principal Maureen Jensen said.

Jensen says that this is a partnership she hopes to continue.

