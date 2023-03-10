Staunton City Council get presentation of state of homelessness and resources

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Staunton City Council heard a presentation about the state of homelessness and some resources available in the Queen City.

Valley Mission and the Valley Homeless Connection explained their intake process, how they are funded, and how they help get people back on their feet.

A VHC official said there are about 200 names on the waiting list for their Rapid Rehousing program, which shows how the population of the unhoused has grown. That is just one of the resources they offer.

She also spoke about how frustrating it has been to have money available for assistance but not being able to find housing that meets the requirements.

At the end, Vice Mayor Amy Darby asked how the city can help.

”Affordable housing is number one, you know, for folks who are on a fixed income with a disability, or even those who are working. It’s nearly impossible for them to afford the housing right now,” Susan Richardson with Valley Mission said.

If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, you can fill out this intake form for VHC resources or call Valley Missions after hours.

To watch the full presentation, click here.

