Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Staunton City Council get presentation of state of homelessness and resources

(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Staunton City Council heard a presentation about the state of homelessness and some resources available in the Queen City.

Valley Mission and the Valley Homeless Connection explained their intake process, how they are funded, and how they help get people back on their feet.

A VHC official said there are about 200 names on the waiting list for their Rapid Rehousing program, which shows how the population of the unhoused has grown. That is just one of the resources they offer.

She also spoke about how frustrating it has been to have money available for assistance but not being able to find housing that meets the requirements.

At the end, Vice Mayor Amy Darby asked how the city can help.

”Affordable housing is number one, you know, for folks who are on a fixed income with a disability, or even those who are working. It’s nearly impossible for them to afford the housing right now,” Susan Richardson with Valley Mission said.

If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, you can fill out this intake form for VHC resources or call Valley Missions after hours.

To watch the full presentation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting
Man found dead after reported shooting
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands to a read aloud tour
This year there have been record numbers of participation in the food drive.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank holds school food drive
$30 million in grants rolling out to combat pandemic-related learning loss