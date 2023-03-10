Rising egg prices spur some to raise chickens of their own

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the high cost of eggs, some have decided to cut out the middle man and buy chickens of their own. Despite the high egg prices, a farmer in Albemarle County says doing this might end up costing you more in the long run.

Nathan Ranchman manages livestock at Bellair Farm.

“If you are doing it for economic reasons, on a small scale, you will probably end up spending more money,” Ranchman said. “You’d be looking at maybe a couple $100 to get fully into it. And then in three months, a raccoon might might just eat them all.”

Ranchman recommends finding a community alternative to the grocery store to be more cost efficient.

“I think seeking out those local producers that are already producing eggs is a really good idea,” Ranchman said.

At the end of March, Bellair Farm is getting 1,000 hens together in order to continue supplying the community with pastured eggs.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.