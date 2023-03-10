Advertise With Us
Man found dead after reported shooting

Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting
Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say officers found a man dead outside of his car after responding to a reported shooting.

Officers responded to East Gladstone Avenue and North Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

RPD tells NBC12 a car on the scene belonging to the victim was towed away.

Officers say the man was not in the car when they arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story.

