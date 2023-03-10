Man found dead after reported shooting
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say officers found a man dead outside of his car after responding to a reported shooting.
Officers responded to East Gladstone Avenue and North Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
RPD tells NBC12 a car on the scene belonging to the victim was towed away.
Officers say the man was not in the car when they arrived on the scene.
This is a developing story.
