Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Lindsay Road fire displaces family, no injuries reported

Albemarle County Fire Rescue
Albemarle County Fire Rescue(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 4:50 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023, career and volunteer fire rescue units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the report of a fire in a home in the 2000 block of Lindsay Road.

Upon arrival, crews found visible flames and declared a working fire. The home’s occupants had evacuated safely with no injuries.

The residents, including the family dog, have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire originated from resistance heating of electrical wiring. The estimated loss from the fire is $75,000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson purchases $12M mansion just outside Charlottesville
Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
Forestry firefighter killed while batting wildfire in Southwest Virginia
morning rush 031023 3
Morning Rush: Murder Arrest, UVA Wins, Chinchilla Cafe
Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting
Man found dead after reported shooting in Richmond