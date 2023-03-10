Lindsay Road fire displaces family, no injuries reported

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 4:50 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023, career and volunteer fire rescue units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the report of a fire in a home in the 2000 block of Lindsay Road.

Upon arrival, crews found visible flames and declared a working fire. The home’s occupants had evacuated safely with no injuries.

The residents, including the family dog, have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire originated from resistance heating of electrical wiring. The estimated loss from the fire is $75,000.

