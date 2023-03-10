‘Hoos beat Heels in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jayden Gardner had 17 points and 10 rebounds leading Virginia to a 68-59 win over North Carolina in the ACC tournament quarterfinals Thursday night.

Virginia led by just one at halftime. The ‘Hoos stretched the lead to ten in the second half. North Carolina cut the deficit to two but could never take the lead.

Reece Beekman had 15 points and Armaan Franklin had 14. R.J. Davis had a game-high 24 points for North Carolina. Virginia played the game without Ben Vander Plas, who broke his hand in practice Wednesday and is out for the remainder of the season.

Virginia’s win over North Carolina was its first ever in Greensboro at the ACC tournament. The ‘Hoos had lost the previous six times to UNC. Virginia advances to face Clemson Friday night at 9:30pm in the tournament semifinals.

Team Notes

• No. 13 Virginia improved to 24-6

• UVA went on an 11-0 run to gain an 20-13 lead

• UVA forced one shot clock violation (25 in 2022-23)

• UNC closed the first half on an 11-5 run as UVA led 25-24

• UVA owned a 28-20 advantage in points in the paint

• UVA 24 or more wins for the first time since winning 35 in 2018-19

• UVA has a three-game winning streak.

• UVA is 9-5 record away from home, including a 3-0 mark on neutral courts

• UVA has a program-best one win in each of the last eight ACC tournaments

ACC Tournament Notes

• The Cavaliers are 45-64 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 19-24 in Greensboro, including the 2014 tournament title

• UVA has posted a 7-4 mark as the No. 2 seed in tournament

• UVA is 27-37 in the ACC quarterfinals

• UVA has advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals in seven of the last nine ACC tournaments

• Bennett is 14-9 all-time in the ACC Tournament

Series Notes

• UVA is 62-134 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates to 1910-11

• UVA won 2 of 3 from UNC this season

• Virginia is 5-14 all-time vs. the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament, including a 1-6 mark in Greensboro

• Tony Bennett is 14-11 all-time vs. UNC, including a loss as head coach of Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Sweet 16

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Jayden Gardner (17), Reece Beekman (15), Armaan Franklin (14)

• Gardner reached double figures for the 122nd time

• Gardner added 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double (40th career)

• Beekman reached double figures for the 28th time

• Beekman had a season-high five steals

• Isaac McKneely (2 3-pointers) has made at least one 3-pointer in 23 games and two or more 3-pointers in 15 contests

• Kadin Shedrick had a season high five blocks, registering his 28th multi-block game

• Ben Vander Plas is out for the remainder of the season after fracturing his right hand Wednesday in practice

