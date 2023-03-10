Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Florida man finds naked roommate in daughter’s bed, charged in shooting, police say

Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.
Dayne Victor Miller, 44, is facing charges after allegedly shooting at his roommates.(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A man is facing charges in Florida for shooting at his two roommates after he discovered one of them had gotten into bed naked with his teenage daughter, according to police.

The Cape Coral Police Department responded to the home of Dayne Victor Miller, 44, early Wednesday morning after Miller called police to say “one of his roommates was naked in his teenage daughter’s bedroom, which sparked him to shoot at both roommates through a closed bedroom door,” the department said in a news release.

Officers learned Miller and his roommates, a married couple renting a room from Miller, had been “drinking heavily” Tuesday night.

One roommate, who “acknowledged drinking in excess earlier in the night,” said he got up to use the restroom and mistakenly went into the bedroom of Miller’s sleeping teenage daughter, got into bed beside her and fell asleep.

Miller’s daughter got up to tell Miller once she woke and “realized a naked male was sleeping next to her.”

Police said the daughter “did not allege a crime had occurred against her.”

The naked man’s spouse woke him up and shouted at him that he wasn’t in their bedroom, and they returned to their own room.

Miller approached their door and began pounding on it after discovering they’d locked it, shouting, “I’ll kill you.” He shot his handgun three to four times “into the floor outside the bedroom door in a rage.”

The responding officers “saw shell casings and bullet holes through the bedroom door of the victims,” according to the news release.

Police did not specify whether there were any injuries. Miller cooperated with officers, was quickly arrested and taken to Lee County Jail.

He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
A video posted to Facebook shows numerous dead fish washed up in Venice on Thursday. They range...
‘You can’t go to the beach’: Florida’s gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
Chinese police officers monitor a junction as a dust storm sweep by in Beijing, Friday, March...
COVID test requirement lifted for travelers from China to US