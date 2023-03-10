Advertise With Us
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands to a read aloud tour

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is going on tour.

Over the course of five weeks, a read-aloud will be held at each Harrisonburg and Rockingham County library.

Each event will have a special guest reader and different themes.

”On the March 22nd reading at the Central Library location Mayor Redd will be reading books all about inclusivity including Alex’s Good Fortune, the Beach is Loud,” Amanda Bomfim, with The Community Foundation said.

The read-aloud tour starts March 22 and runs through April 20.

Guest readers include Harrisonburg Mayor Reed, Amber Weatherly of the North River Library Board, Dana Smith of F&M Bank, Grottoes Chief of Police Jason Sullivan and Angie Pyles of Lakeside Book Company.

For a full list of dates visit the Massanutten Regional Library’s website.

