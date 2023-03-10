Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Chilly Rain Friday Followed By Gusty Saturday

By Dominique Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect some breaks in rain through the afternoon, but another round of light showers early this evening. Only about a tenth of an inch of additional rainfall. Clouds also clear out over the evening with winds picking up shortly after and continuing through Saturday. Another round of shower is expected on Sunday, tracking timing of system.

Today: Mostly cloudy with few chilly showers. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Tonight: Clearing and winds pick up. Lows in the lower 30′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and gusty. Highs in the lower 50′s. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Tracking another round of cold rain and possible wintry mixing. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Monday: Early showers. Highs in the mid 50′s. Lows in the low 30′s.

Tuesday: Cooler and breezy. Highs around 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low 50′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers
Sunshine Supermarket scene
Police release name of victim in fatal Sunshine Supermarket shooting

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Brief Morning Wintry Mix, But Mainly Chilly Rain Showers Friday.