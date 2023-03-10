Advertise With Us
Charlottesville city employee compensation study delayed again

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s compensation study for city employee’s wages has been delayed for a second time. The city was expecting the study to be done before the end of 2022.

The study looks at every city employee’s salary and compares them to the wages of other localities. Despite the delays, the city is still working salary increases into the 2024 budget.

“Our budget already includes a 6% raise for all city employees, but we know with our cost of living, that we don’t pay our workers enough. We also know there’s a lot of people who’ve worked for the city for a long time, and their wages haven’t risen enough to match that experience,

There is no estimated date as to when the study will be finished.

