Brief Morning Wintry Mix, But Mainly Chilly Rain Showers Friday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds thicken tonight with lows in the 30s and some predawn snow and or sleet showers at the onset, mainly north and west of Charlottesville. Otherwise, expect a chilly rain for most of the region. Even in areas of the Blue Ridge and Valley that may see a morning wintry mix, very little to no accumulation of snow or ice expected. Temperatures by afternoon, with some additional rain showers, in the chilly low to mid 40s. Rain amounts, generally around a quarter inch.

Clearing with gusty winds Friday night into Saturday. The weekend start dry, but wind gusts of 20-30+ mph on Saturday. Clouds return Sunday and the next storm system approaches to bring some more rain. Once again, the Blue Ridge Mountains and Valley could see a light mix at the start. Check back for updates. Rain will taper off by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will remain cooler than average next week.

Reminder - Daylight Saving Time Begins early Sunday Morning, Spring Ahead 1 hour. Also, a good time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Turning cloudy. Some predawn snow, sleet or rain showers. Lows 32-38.

Friday: Early Morning wintry mix of snow and sleet, mainly Mountains and Valley. Otherwise, chilly rain showers. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, cool. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows near 30.

Sunday: Turning cloudy, chilly rain develops. There could be a brief wintry mix at the onset north and west of Charlottesville. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mainly AM rain. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs upper 50s to near 60.

