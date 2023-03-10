Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives $60,000 donation from Giant Food

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank received a giant check of $60,000 from Giant Food. BRAFB says the money will go towards helping feed families and their children as food prices rise.

“It’s very difficult to make ends meet on that kind of budget, and this kind of food from the backpack program, from our food pantries is just helping families get through,” Karen Ratzlaff with BRAFB said.

The BRAFB’s backpack program helps feed school kids across their weekends.

“The backpack program specifically is designed to provide fun foundational food. Large quantities of pasta or vegetables, peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti sauce, tuna fish, these kinds of things. Then, the families can put together a meal for everyone,” Ratzlaff said. “It’s meant to help them perform better in school. Their memory is improved, their achievement scores go up. Kids without food, really struggle to stay focused and to and to thrive.”

“It’s important that people that need help are able to receive help. When we work with organizations like the food bank, it allows us to help those members in need. We’ve seen people struggle throughout the pandemic. This need is still there.” Jonathan Arons with Giant Food said.

