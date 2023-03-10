Ace Biscuit and Barbecue closing its doors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 11 years of greasy food, national honors, and satisfied customers, Ace Biscuit and Barbecue is closing its doors.

Ace Biscuit and Barbecue owner Brian Ashworth says it comes down to a lack of money in recent years and supply prices constantly going up.

“It’s just a perfect storm of circumstances that has just kind of forced my hand,” Ashworth said. “I’ve been trying to sell it for six or eight months, and that hasn’t really panned out, so this is the next step.”

Ashworth moved the operation into a new building just six weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Originally, I opened the business, expecting to open several of them and create a franchise to sell, and then I realized it’s really difficult to just staff and run one location, let alone several,” Ashworth said. “I’ve held on as long as I can with my crew, and it’s been a good 11 years, but the time has come to close the book.”

The soul food spot announced on Friday, March 10, that this would be its last weekend open. That last weekend turned into a last day however, as the lunch rush from customers sold the restaurant out completely, almost tripling its daily sales in just a few hours.

The restaurant was wiped clean of all its food, cancelling its last two days of business. Even t-shirts flew off the walls.

Customers said their goodbyes and thanked Ashworth for the memories.

“I hope, whatever the owners or staff decide to do in the future that, you know, they feel that spirit that people really enjoyed what they did here,” customer Zowee Aquino said.

