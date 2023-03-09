UVA Center for Politics proposing $10M in renovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is looking to double in size and provide more features.

“They will know where the Center for Politics is, they’ll know how to access us, and they’ll have better access to the Center for politics,” Chief of Staff Ken Stroupe said.

Better access and a better building are the concepts that now have the Board of Visitors’ approval to develop into a full-scale proposal that could augment the Center’s current home.

“It’s a fantastic location where we are, but the fact of the matter is it used to be a residential home,” Stroupe said.

Stroupe says now is the time to update the historic building.

“It doesn’t accommodate really the needs of modern instruction,” he said.

The proposed $10 million renovation, now moving from concept to drawings, would feature a library, a room for seminars, and a common space for students.

“It’s difficult to find rooms for classes, so it creates another classroom and it creates a regular meeting space where people can come regularly to the Center for Politics,” Stroupe said.

If things move as hoped, the Center for Politics could break ground in 2024.

