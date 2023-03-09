Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Center for Politics proposing $10M in renovations

UVA Center of Politics received a mutli-million gift
UVA Center of Politics received a mutli-million gift(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Center for Politics is looking to double in size and provide more features.

“They will know where the Center for Politics is, they’ll know how to access us, and they’ll have better access to the Center for politics,” Chief of Staff Ken Stroupe said.

Better access and a better building are the concepts that now have the Board of Visitors’ approval to develop into a full-scale proposal that could augment the Center’s current home.

“It’s a fantastic location where we are, but the fact of the matter is it used to be a residential home,” Stroupe said.

Stroupe says now is the time to update the historic building.

“It doesn’t accommodate really the needs of modern instruction,” he said.

The proposed $10 million renovation, now moving from concept to drawings, would feature a library, a room for seminars, and a common space for students.

“It’s difficult to find rooms for classes, so it creates another classroom and it creates a regular meeting space where people can come regularly to the Center for Politics,” Stroupe said.

If things move as hoped, the Center for Politics could break ground in 2024.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville pediatrician, nurse worry people may lose Medicaid coverage
Scene on Anderson Street (9-28-2022)
Albemarle police arrest man wanted in Charlottesville
Jefferson Madison Regional Library
Jefferson Madison Regional Library and NAACP offering paid internship and scholarship
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Update: Missing Albemarle County man safely found