Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sen. Warner speaks on bill to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies

Virginia Senator Mark Warner
Virginia Senator Mark Warner(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D) says the United States needs a comprehensive, rule-based approach when dealing with foreign tech companies like TikTok.

In response, Warner introduced bipartisan legislation that would grant the secretary of Commerce the power to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they are deemed national security threats.

Warner says that the data of TikTok users is being sent to China, and expressed concern at the complete overseas control over what is shown to users on the app.

“This could be as powerful a propaganda tool as anything we’ve ever seen, and I know people have asked, “But what about all the young people that really like it?” Well, they can go to another platform,” Warner said.

With support for the bill from the president and Republicans in the House of Representatives, Warner hopes that it will move quickly.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

$30 million in grants rolling out to combat pandemic-related learning loss
(STOCK)
Charlottesville’s Chinchilla Café does have chinchillas
(FILE)
Same-day voter registration having big impact in Albemarle
(FILE)
UVA Health studying effects multiple concussions have on the brain