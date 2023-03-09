Sen. Warner speaks on bill to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D) says the United States needs a comprehensive, rule-based approach when dealing with foreign tech companies like TikTok.

In response, Warner introduced bipartisan legislation that would grant the secretary of Commerce the power to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they are deemed national security threats.

Warner says that the data of TikTok users is being sent to China, and expressed concern at the complete overseas control over what is shown to users on the app.

“This could be as powerful a propaganda tool as anything we’ve ever seen, and I know people have asked, “But what about all the young people that really like it?” Well, they can go to another platform,” Warner said.

With support for the bill from the president and Republicans in the House of Representatives, Warner hopes that it will move quickly.

