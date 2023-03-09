Advertise With Us
Same-day voter registration having big impact in Albemarle

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Same-day voter registration made a big impact in Albemarle County this year, especially for people who moved and forgot to change their address.

The county’s registrar says Albemarle and Charlottesville saw some of the highest same-day registration in the commonwealth.

Director of Elections Lauren Eddy says most of those come from college students.

“Sometimes we would have to say, ‘Oh, you’re still registered back home in Fairfax. You’re going to have to try to drive back home two hours today before the polls close.’ But with same-day registration, they were able to register at their polling place and vote on Election Day,” Eddy said.

The county saw more than 350 people register at its University Precinct.

This process was able to happen due to a new Virginia law in place. It will apply to Primary Elections in June, as well.

