Nice, Dry Thursday. Some Wintry Mix to Chilly Rain Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another cold night, but with light to calm wind, some areas of frost. A nice, dry Thursday will give way to some snow, sleet to chilly rain on Friday. The next storm system arriving early Friday morning, will bring a little snow and sleet at the onset, especially north and west of Charlottesville over the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley. Roads remain wet, with any light accumulation on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Mainly chilly rain showers by Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s, so a raw day. Rain amounts, generally a quarter inch or less.

Clearing with gusty winds Saturday. Clouds return Sunday and by late evening more rain to develop. At the onset, some wintry mix possible, otherwise chilly rain through Monday morning. Temperatures will remain cooler than average next week.

Reminder - Daylight Saving Time Begins early Sunday Morning, Spring Ahead 1 hour. Also, a good time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Clear, cold. light wind, areas of frost. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs 55-60. Lows low to mid 30s.

Friday: Morning wintry mix of snow and sleet to rain showers. More rain showers through PM. Cloudy and chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Lows near 30.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs near 50. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mainly rain showers. There could be a brief wintry mix at the onset north and west. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Chilly and dry. Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s.

