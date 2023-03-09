Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Nice, Dry Thursday. Some Wintry Mix to Chilly Rain Friday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another cold night, but with light to calm wind, some areas of frost. A nice, dry Thursday will give way to some snow, sleet to chilly rain on Friday. The next storm system arriving early Friday morning, will bring a little snow and sleet at the onset, especially north and west of Charlottesville over the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley. Roads remain wet, with any light accumulation on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Mainly chilly rain showers by Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s, so a raw day. Rain amounts, generally a quarter inch or less.

Clearing with gusty winds Saturday. Clouds return Sunday and by late evening more rain to develop. At the onset, some wintry mix possible, otherwise chilly rain through Monday morning. Temperatures will remain cooler than average next week.

Reminder - Daylight Saving Time Begins early Sunday Morning, Spring Ahead 1 hour. Also, a good time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Clear, cold. light wind, areas of frost. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs 55-60. Lows low to mid 30s.

Friday: Morning wintry mix of snow and sleet to rain showers. More rain showers through PM. Cloudy and chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Lows near 30.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs near 50. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mainly rain showers. There could be a brief wintry mix at the onset north and west. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Chilly and dry. Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Weather Change Friday
Late Week Rain and Wintry Mix
Weather Change Friday
Late Week Rain, Snow and Sleet
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny, breezy, and pleasantly cool