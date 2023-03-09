Advertise With Us
Mild Day with Chilly Wet Weather on the Way Friday

By Dominique Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enjoy the spring like weather, chillier temperatures are on their way. The day will be mostly sunny, with calm winds and highs around 60. A high pressure system will weaken and move away throughout the day as clouds build in from the west, ahead of a system moving in overnight. A light wintry mixing is expected at the onset, mostly in the north and west, turning to a chilly rain for the day. Very little moisture is associated with this system, so expect maybe .25 inch of rain and very little snow and ice accumulation. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny and calm. Highs around 60.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Friday: Wintry mix turning to cold rain. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 50′s. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with late showers. Highs in the upper 40′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Monday: Mix turning to cold rain. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday: Sunny, but cooler and breezy. High in the upper 40′s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs around 50.

Nice, Dry Thursday. Some Wintry Mix to Chilly Rain Friday