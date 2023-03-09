Jefferson Madison Regional Library and NAACP offering paid internship and scholarship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Madison Regional Library is teaming up with the Charlottesville-Albemarle NAACP to offer a unique paid library internship and scholarship to one winning student.

The organizations say the program helps guide more students into choosing professional library work as a career. This is the tenth year of the scholarship program.

“A lot of people think about libraries as a trusted local resource and don’t realize the work that goes into it. [The program is] a chance for people that love to learn and love to read, for young people to get involved and to see what it would be like to work in a library. To understand what that means and what kind of career commitment that would take,” Library Director David Plunkett said.

Applications are due on April 14, and students can submit them online. You must be at least 17 years old to apply.

