Cold start, milder finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a frosty start this morning, we’ll see plenty of sunshine, and slightly above normal temperatures today. Clouds will increase tonight. Friday will feature a light wintry mix in the morning, changing to a cold rain by the afternoon. Conditions clear by Saturday, with late day showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: around 60

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 30s

Friday: AM wintry mix, changing to rain, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Early wintry mix, changing to rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

