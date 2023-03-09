Advertise With Us
Charlottesville’s Chinchilla Café does have chinchillas

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Gray TV)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chinchilla Café is a Charlottesville-based queer concert venue.

Charlottesville musicians are invited to perform at the venue. It also hosts nonprofit, community organizations to present their cause.

“We have three bands play. In between sets, people can interact with the chinchillas. We don’t serve anything here. We call ourselves Chinchilla Café, but this is a concert venue and community center,” Organizer Lane Rasberry said Thursday, March 9.

The café houses three chinchillas named Pip, Napoleon, and Starr Baby.

The secret location of Chinchilla Café is only disclosed through messaging the company via social media.

