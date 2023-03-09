Charlottesville police make arrest in Hardy Drive homicide case
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Detectives with the Charlottesville Police Department have arrested 19-year-old Raymaqu’a Antonio Nicholas, charging him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
CPD announced Thursday, March 9, that Nicholas was taken into custody yesterday without incident.
The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Nicklous Pendleton on February 22.
RELATED:
- Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers
- Police investigating shooting along Page Street, one person injured
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.