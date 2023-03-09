Advertise With Us
Charlottesville police make arrest in Hardy Drive homicide case

Photo of Raymaqu’a Antonio Nicholas provided by CPD
Photo of Raymaqu’a Antonio Nicholas provided by CPD(CPD)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Detectives with the Charlottesville Police Department have arrested 19-year-old Raymaqu’a Antonio Nicholas, charging him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

CPD announced Thursday, March 9, that Nicholas was taken into custody yesterday without incident.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Nicklous Pendleton on February 22.

