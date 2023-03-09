Charlottesville police make arrest in Hardy Drive homicide case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Detectives with the Charlottesville Police Department have arrested 19-year-old Raymaqu’a Antonio Nicholas, charging him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

CPD announced Thursday, March 9, that Nicholas was taken into custody yesterday without incident.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Nicklous Pendleton on February 22.

