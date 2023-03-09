Advertise With Us
Albemarle police arrest man wanted in Charlottesville

Scene on Anderson Street (9-28-2022)
Scene on Anderson Street (9-28-2022)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police have arrested a man wanted by the Charlottesville Police Department.

ACPD announced Thursday, March 9, that officers took 21-year-old Taquarius Olando Catoe-Anderson into custody without incident yesterday.

Police say Catoe-Anderson was staying at a home on Inglewood Drive, and that he was turned over to CPD for booking.

﻿Catoe-Anderson was wanted on two counts of malicious wounding, as well as two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police did not provide any other details in Thursday’s announcement.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on September 28, 2022. City officers had responded to a shooting along Anderson Street on that date. There, they reportedly found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital, but did not state what condition they were in.

