Albemarle County Police Department seeks information on missing senior

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 88-year-old, Claude Sandy. Mr. Sandy was last seen walking on Stony Point Road walking toward McDonald’s around 9 am this morning, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Name: Claude Sandy

Age: 88 years old

Sex: Male

Height: 5′9′”

Weight: 185 lbs

Anyone with information on Mr. Sandy’s location is encouraged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.