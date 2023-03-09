Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle County Police Department seeks information on missing senior

Claude Sandy
Claude Sandy(ACPD)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 88-year-old, Claude Sandy. Mr. Sandy was last seen walking on Stony Point Road walking toward McDonald’s around 9 am this morning, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Name: Claude Sandy

Age: 88 years old

Sex: Male

Height: 5′9′”

Weight: 185 lbs

Anyone with information on Mr. Sandy’s location is encouraged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Photo of Raymaqu’a Antonio Nicholas provided by CPD
Charlottesville police make arrest in Hardy Drive homicide case
Women Build
Women Build helping to put up affordable homes in Albemarle
City of Waynesboro targeted in cyber attack
Louisa County Elementary students get hands-on experience in the garden