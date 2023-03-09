Albemarle County Police Department seeks information on missing senior
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 88-year-old, Claude Sandy. Mr. Sandy was last seen walking on Stony Point Road walking toward McDonald’s around 9 am this morning, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Name: Claude Sandy
Age: 88 years old
Sex: Male
Height: 5′9′”
Weight: 185 lbs
Anyone with information on Mr. Sandy’s location is encouraged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
