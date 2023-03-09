Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

1-year-old resuscitated after receiving Narcan, sheriff’s office says

The child’s mother, the mother's boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested...
The child’s mother, the mother's boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested in connection to the incident.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, N.C. (Gray News) – A 1-year-old child was resuscitated and taken to the hospital after receiving Narcan, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency officials were called Tuesday to respond to reports of an unresponsive child in Broadway, North Carolina.

First Health Medical personnel and Cape Fear Fire Department members were able to save the child’s life by using Narcan. The toddler was taken to the hospital for further treatment and observation.

Narcotics agents searched the home and found drugs and paraphernalia throughout the house.

The child’s mother, the mother’s boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested in connection to the incident.

Brandy Leona Alvey and Michael Alan Crockett were both charged with felony child abuse by neglect in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian James Elliot was charged with possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Page Street scene
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

Latest News

Virginia Senator Mark Warner
Sen. Warner speaks on bill to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies
A restaurant in West Virginia has new mechanical workers to help with the dishes.
‘They’re awesome’: Golden Corral restaurant has two robotic workers
A routine traffic stop turned out to be a blessing in disguise for a South Carolina woman.
Traffic stop leads to lifesaving brain surgery for woman
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans
A restaurant in West Virginia has new mechanical workers to help with the dishes.
'They're awesome': Golden Corral restaurant has two robotic workers