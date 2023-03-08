Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Women Build helping to put up affordable homes in Albemarle

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is teaching women with different levels of experience how to build.

Women Build is kicking off with hundreds of volunteers coming together to help build affordable homes.

“We just wanted to create a space that is welcoming for women to come and do the builds with us, and Women Build is a perfect opportunity for that,” Communications and Annual Giving Manager Angela Guzman said.

Even if you’ve never picked up a saw, Guzman says all are welcome.

“No experience is necessary,” she said

“Most of the ladies working there do all sorts of things, but not construction on the day-to-day. So, our crew leader has been great at teaching us and showing us tricks of the trade,” volunteer Ryan McCarthy said.

Kim Grover is leading the volunteers. She says Women Build is empowering, especially in a male-dominated field.

“I’ve worked in the construction industry, and I’ve seen that change over the years, but not much,” Grover said.

Women Build aim to work on eight to 12 houses.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport

Latest News

City of Waynesboro targeted in cyber attack
Louisa County Elementary students get hands-on experience in the garden
Meeting at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind
Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind changing its mascot
Ukraine Friends donating ambulances to Ukraine.
Volunteers in Virginia donating ambulances to Ukraine