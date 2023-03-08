Women Build helping to put up affordable homes in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is teaching women with different levels of experience how to build.

Women Build is kicking off with hundreds of volunteers coming together to help build affordable homes.

“We just wanted to create a space that is welcoming for women to come and do the builds with us, and Women Build is a perfect opportunity for that,” Communications and Annual Giving Manager Angela Guzman said.

Even if you’ve never picked up a saw, Guzman says all are welcome.

“No experience is necessary,” she said

“Most of the ladies working there do all sorts of things, but not construction on the day-to-day. So, our crew leader has been great at teaching us and showing us tricks of the trade,” volunteer Ryan McCarthy said.

Kim Grover is leading the volunteers. She says Women Build is empowering, especially in a male-dominated field.

“I’ve worked in the construction industry, and I’ve seen that change over the years, but not much,” Grover said.

Women Build aim to work on eight to 12 houses.

