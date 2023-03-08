Advertise With Us
Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind changing its mascot

Meeting at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind
Meeting at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Staunton is changing its cardinal mascot.

The school held a meeting Wednesday, March 8, allowing the public and alumni to comment. Some wanted to keep the mascot, but Superintendent Pat Trice says the matter was already decided at the beginning of the school year.

Trice says the students will decide on mascot options, and stakeholders will then vote.

