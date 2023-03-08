Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind changing its mascot

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Staunton is changing its cardinal mascot.

The school held a meeting Wednesday, March 8, allowing the public and alumni to comment. Some wanted to keep the mascot, but Superintendent Pat Trice says the matter was already decided at the beginning of the school year.

Trice says the students will decide on mascot options, and stakeholders will then vote.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.