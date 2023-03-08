Virginia Cannabis Association worried proposed laws will hurt hemp and cannabis industry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Cannabis Association is letting Governor Glenn Youngkin know it is concerned about two bills in the General Assembly.

VCA says parts of Senate Bill 903 and House Bill 2294 would hurt the commonwealth’s hemp and cannabis industry.

“The problem is by banning hemp, generally, by banning the hemp market, by banning the THC market, they take all of that out of a regulated, legal market that we currently have and they simply shift it to the black market. And so every study shows that banning products doesn’t reduce their use, it just shifts them to the black market,” Greg Habeeb with VCA said.

The two bills add several restrictions, as well as ban delta 8 and delta 10.

