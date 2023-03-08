Advertise With Us
Sunny, breezy, and pleasantly cool

Cold rain Friday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bundle up. Our work and school day is getting off to a rather colder start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and near seasonal temperatures today. More of the same can be expected Thursday. Clouds will increase later Thursday, ahead of our next storm. Friday will feature a cold rain, that may start as a light wintry mix for the higher elevations. Conditions will dry and improve this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

