Memorial service for Coach Terry Holland to be held at John Paul Jones Arena

Terry Holland courtesy UVA
Terry Holland courtesy UVA
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A memorial service for former-UVA Men’s Basketball Coach Terry Holland has been scheduled.

According to his obituary, the event will take place at John Paul Jones Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Holland coached at UVA for 16 seasons, from 1976 to 1990, and led the Cavaliers to nine NCAA tournament appearances and two Final Fours.

He passed away February 26 at the age of 80.

RELATED: Remembering Terry Holland

