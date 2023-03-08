Louisa County Elementary students get hands-on experience in the garden

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Elementary students met at Thomas Jefferson Elementary for a hands-on learning experience planting lima beans and pulling weeds.

“They are actually taking ownership of their school and being good citizens of the Earth,” LCPS Director of Elementary Education Heather Spaid said. “We also are going to touch base about national nutrition month. That’s why they’re growing a lima bean, and that’s important too because we’re noticing an epidemic in kids not really exercising and eating well.

The students say planting and gardening not only helps people, but animals and the environment as well. Students also got to take their plants home and give them names. Amira Clark introduced NBC29 to her lima bean plant, Kinsley.

“The kids are happy to work together and do things outdoors that are hands on, so this is a great opportunity to get people from other schools, and they just enjoy having fun while they’re learning,” Spaid said.

