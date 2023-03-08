Late Week Rain and Wintry Mix

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blustery winds on this Wednesday. Some high-level clouds will filter the sunshine. Dry for another day, followed by a change on Friday!

Seasonable temperatures until Friday.

Tracking a weak weather system due in on Friday. It will bring a little snow and sleet at the onset Friday morning, especially north and west of Charlottesville over the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley. Mainly chilly rain showers Friday afternoon and evening. Not expecting a lot of rainfall. Mostly well under a quarter of an inch.

Drying and brisk Saturday.

Clouds fill back in on Sunday. The next rain and possibly wintry mix northwest will arrive Monday.

Cooler than average temperatures next week.

Wednesday: Hazy sunshine with a brisk wind. Highs in the seasonable 50s.

Wednesday night: Hazy moonlight, less wind, lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Areas of frost.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and dry. Light breezy with high temperatures of 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: A brief wintry mix to rain showers. Highs mainly in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Mainly rain showers. There could be a brief wintry mix at the onset north and west. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Chilly and dry. Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the 40s.

