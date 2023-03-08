STAB’s Kymora Johnson repeats as Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA basketball signee Kymora Johnson of St. Anne’s-Belfied School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year. This is her second time winning the award.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

The 5-foot-8 senior point guard led the Saints to a 25-1 record and a berth in the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I state tournament semifinals at the time of her selection. Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.4 steals per game through 26 contests.

She’s ranked as the nation’s No. 24 recruit in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.com.

