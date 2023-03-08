Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

STAB’s Kymora Johnson repeats as Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Kymora Johnson
Kymora Johnson(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA basketball signee Kymora Johnson of St. Anne’s-Belfied School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year. This is her second time winning the award.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

The 5-foot-8 senior point guard led the Saints to a 25-1 record and a berth in the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I state tournament semifinals at the time of her selection. Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.4 steals per game through 26 contests.

She’s ranked as the nation’s No. 24 recruit in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.com.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport

Latest News

Terry Holland courtesy UVA
Memorial service for Coach Terry Holland to be held at John Paul Jones Arena
Jayden Gardner
Jayden Gardner closing out impressive final season with UVA
Jayden Gardner
Jayden Gardner closing out impressive final season with UVA
STAB girls lose in state finals
STAB & Miller boys and girls basketball teams fall in state finals