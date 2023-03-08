Emily Couric Leadership Forum to honor Sandra Wicks Lewis

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emily Couric Leadership Forum will honor Sandra Wicks Lewis with its Women’s Leadership Award at the 2023 annual Emily Couric Leadership luncheon.

The award acknowledges an exceptional woman who exemplifies leadership in her profession and her community.

Born and raised in Charlottesville, Lewis made history in 1959 when she integrated the city schools along with 11 other students in the period known as Massive Resistance. The governor and city school board, in defiance of a court order, had closed two local schools to prevent integration.

Nine-year-old Sandra Wicks, her parents, and the rest of the “Charlottesville Twelve” thought otherwise.

Lewis continued to break ground in her educational and professional careers. Among the first class of women to graduate from UVA’s College of Arts and Sciences, she was further the first African American woman to graduate from the College. In 1980, she received her MBA from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

After receiving her MBA, she joined a Merrill Lynch branch in Las Vegas as a Financial Consultant. While there, she became a fully licensed Series 6 and 7 investment advisor and broker. Her final position before retirement was as a private banker with Nations Bank and its successor, Bank of America.

Her philanthropic endeavors include supporting the University of Virginia, where she has served on the University of Virginia Alumni Association Board of Managers and is currently a charter member of the Advisory Board of the University’s Karsh Institute of Democracy.

Lewis and her husband recently established the Lemuel E. and Sandra Wicks Lewis Bicentennial Scholars Fund for the UVA College of Arts & Sciences. She established at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation the Charlottesville 12 Scholarship Fund for graduating students at Charlottesville High School, as well as the donor-advised Robert and Elizabeth Wicks Fund for local community organizations, in honor of her parents.

