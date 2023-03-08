Advertise With Us
City of Waynesboro targeted in cyber attack

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Some personal information in floating around in cyberspace after a ransomware attack against the city of Waynesboro.

The city’s manager, Mike Hamp, said in a statement they were notified of a potential cyberattack in January. It affected Waynesboro’s information technology infrastructure.

Hamp declined to meet or speak with NBC29, but in the statement he says the city took immediate action to remove the attack and put in place preventative security measures to “lessen the system’s vulnerability to cyberattacks.” He goes on to say that the city and the police department are trying to identify what happened.

As for what kind of information got out, Hamp was not specific, but the News Leader Newspaper cites online posts that reports, criminal investigations, staff personal data, internal files and manuals from the police department were leaked.

The city manager added that anyone personally affected by the leak will be contacted.

