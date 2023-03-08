Advertise With Us
Brisk and Cold Tonight. March Cooling Down

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - March Cools Down. Brisk and colder overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Still breezy Wednesday, with more sunshine and while cooler, more seasonable for early March. Dry through Thursday, before the next storm system arrives to bring a chilly rain, and possibly some wintry mix for the Blue Ridge and Valley on Friday. This storm will depart early Saturday. Currently, rain amounts look to average a quarter inch or less. Cool through the weekend and this pattern is expected to carry into the middle of the month. More rain is expected to return by Monday.

Tonight: Clear, brisk and cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Friday: Chilly Rain likely. Some wintry mix possible Mountains and Valley. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Brisk winds and cool. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Daylight Saving Time Begins. Spring Ahead 1 hour. Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Lows in the low 30s.

Monday: Rain. Cool. Highs in the low 50s. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s to around 50.

