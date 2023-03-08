Book fair helping Louisa County teachers fill classroom libraries for free

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County teachers are picking out new, free book for their classrooms.

The Green Valley Book Fair is giving each teacher a $50 gift card to choose books for their students.

Assistant Superintendent Justin Grigg says this helps equity barriers in schools.

“A lot of our students may not have the capability or means to have fresh books in their hands,” Grigg said. “Making sure that our teachers have access to these books in their classroom libraries, all of our students will benefit by learning about different cultures, different regions, different topics to really showcase the love of reading.”

This is the fourth year the district and Green Valley Books have partnered to do this.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.