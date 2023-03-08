Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Book fair helping Louisa County teachers fill classroom libraries for free

(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County teachers are picking out new, free book for their classrooms.

The Green Valley Book Fair is giving each teacher a $50 gift card to choose books for their students.

Assistant Superintendent Justin Grigg says this helps equity barriers in schools.

“A lot of our students may not have the capability or means to have fresh books in their hands,” Grigg said. “Making sure that our teachers have access to these books in their classroom libraries, all of our students will benefit by learning about different cultures, different regions, different topics to really showcase the love of reading.”

This is the fourth year the district and Green Valley Books have partnered to do this.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport

Latest News

Terry Holland courtesy UVA
Memorial service for Coach Terry Holland to be held at John Paul Jones Arena
The Virginia General Assembly (FILE)
Virginia Cannabis Association worried proposed laws will hurt hemp and cannabis industry
The Haven (FILE)
Livable Cville, The Haven point to lack of housing options causing greater demand for shelter
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Albemarle may ease restrictions to help boost wireless service