Blue Ridge Area Food Bank School Food Drive underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank School Food Drive is underway. The food drive is a student-led effort taking place in 31 participating schools across central Virginia.

“The food drive is for us, run by us, and so I think it’s really important knowing as a student that you can make an impact on the community,” Albemarle High School student and food drive organizer Emily Warren said. “Last year, we collected over 11,000 pounds of food, and we really want to go for something like that again.”

Donations can be dropped off at bins that have been placed outside of participating schools.

“Having it super easily accessible in school makes it easier for students to help, as well as staff also,” AHS student and food drive organizer Lily Stendig said.

Warren and Stendig say that this drive is an effort to combat rising food inflation. On top of that, they say March is when donations to the foodbank are usually down.

“There is just, I feel like a lack of awareness of where people can go, and if you’re struggling with this in high school, it can have a really long lasting impact on your health and that kind of thing, so it’s definitely really good to spread the word,” Stendig said.

Donations are being accepted through March 24. You can donate any non perishable food items or make a monetary donation online.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.