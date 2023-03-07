UVA doctor calls capping insulin price ‘long overdue’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eli Lilly is capping the price of its insulin at $35. An endocrinologist at UVA is calling this move a game-changer, but also that it should’ve happened sooner.

“This is long overdue to put this sort of capping in place so that people can afford insulin when they need it,” Doctor Susan Kirk said Tuesday, March 7.

Millions of people rely on insulin, and higher prices have left some desperate. Now, that could change.

“People who are making decisions to buy food or pay rent, would often ration their insulin, which might be enough to sort of keep them alive, but definitely lead to long-term consequences from high blood sugar,” Dr. Kirk said. “By capping it at $35 in a month, hopefully people won’t have to make that choice.”

Dr. Kirk is hoping other insulin brands will copy Eli Lilly’s move.

Eli Lilly’s cap is only for those insured, but the company created a program for those uninsured to apply for the same prices.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.