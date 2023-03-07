Livable Cville, The Haven point to lack of housing options causing greater demand for shelter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Haven, a day shelter in downtown Charlottesville, says it is seeing a jump in demand for its services due to a lack of housing options in the area.

Livable Cville is working to bring awareness to the housing shortage in both the city and Albemarle County.

The organization says it’s more than just a money issue.

“When we say we have an affordable housing crisis in Charlottesville, that looks a bunch of different ways, but one of the clearest demonstrations of that is in our significant increases in people experiencing homelessness,” Matthew Gillikin with Livable Cville said Tuesday, March 7.

That point was underlined by University of Washington Professor and author of “Homelessness is a Housing Problem” Gregg Colburn.

“I can’t think of another city where I’ve seen such a dramatic drop in vacancy rates,” Colburn said in a Livable Cville webinar on March 2.

“Long story short is that areas have worse homelessness when they don’t have as much housing available. They have low rental vacancies and high rent, which is, as it turns out, the story for Charlottesville and Albemarle,” Gillikin said.

The Haven is seeing this first hand, with January being particularly hard.

“Since we’ve started keeping data over 13 years ago it’s like by far and away our highest demand month ever, and we don’t see that pattern shifting anytime soon,” Haven Executive Director Anna Mendez said. “It’s not necessarily a person’s ability to pay for a unit that is the barrier to securing housing, it is the lack of housing units in Charlottesville and the greater Charlottesville area.”

There are vouchers to get people into homes, but not enough homes are available. Making it worse, the vouchers often expire before they can be used.

“The most meaningful solution that we’re going to have as a community is the long-term solution of bringing on not only more units, but more deeply-affordable units,” Mendez said.

One long-term solution could come in the form of zoning rewrites, something Charlottesville is currently considering.

“A zoning code sets the rules for what can and can’t be built, and currently Charlottesville’s rules require lots of parking and very little housing,” Gillikin said. “As a result, we have too little of one and too much of the other.”

Gillikin says people can use their voice to push for more housing, both in the county and the city.

“I think our conception of Charlottesville might be that we’re exceptional, that we have all these resources, that our problems are, at least, a little different from other places. And it turns out that we’re actually exceptional in the wrong direction when it comes to homelessness,” he said.

