Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Grant funds jumpstarting careers in cancer research

UVA Cancer Center (FILE)
UVA Cancer Center (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Cancer Society is supporting the University of Virginia Cancer Center with an institutional research grant.

The UVA Cancer Center is investing in young researchers to increase their chances of success. Under-represented minorities will also benefit from the money.

“They can be basic scientists, clinicians, population scientists, anybody working on any area of cancer who has just joined University of Virginia,” UVA Cancer Center Associate Director of Basic Science Doctor Roger Abounader said.

Dr. Abounader says these grants are impactful: Years ago, the Cancer Society gave a grant to a young researcher to develop a bio-specific antibody to target cancer cells.

“We gave him $30,000, he came back with $2 million from NIH. That helped him jumpstart his career,” Dr. Abounader said.

This grant plays an important role in cancer research, which helps treat patients.

“What counts are our discoveries that ultimately make it to the clinic to the benefit of our patients,” Dr. Abounader said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport

Latest News

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner
Sen. Kaine and Sen. Warner cosponsoring bill to improve transparency of political spending
Blue Ridge Health District
Blue Ridge Health District offering bivalent boosters for children six months and older
(FILE)
Developer interested in building dozens of new homes in Scottsville
(FILE)
UVA doctor calls capping insulin price ‘long overdue’