Grant funds jumpstarting careers in cancer research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Cancer Society is supporting the University of Virginia Cancer Center with an institutional research grant.

The UVA Cancer Center is investing in young researchers to increase their chances of success. Under-represented minorities will also benefit from the money.

“They can be basic scientists, clinicians, population scientists, anybody working on any area of cancer who has just joined University of Virginia,” UVA Cancer Center Associate Director of Basic Science Doctor Roger Abounader said.

Dr. Abounader says these grants are impactful: Years ago, the Cancer Society gave a grant to a young researcher to develop a bio-specific antibody to target cancer cells.

“We gave him $30,000, he came back with $2 million from NIH. That helped him jumpstart his career,” Dr. Abounader said.

This grant plays an important role in cancer research, which helps treat patients.

“What counts are our discoveries that ultimately make it to the clinic to the benefit of our patients,” Dr. Abounader said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.