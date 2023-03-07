DOJ: Albemarle County home invaders sentenced

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two men behind an armed home robbery in Albemarle County are headed to federal prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday, March 7, that 21-year-old Traevon Gray and 23-year-old Damon Williams both received a sentence of 51 months. They had pled guilty to one count of Hobbs Act Robbery back in November 2022.

According to court documents, Gray and Williams were armed when they broke into the home in October 2021. They bound the victim’s hands with tape, punched him in the face, and pushed him into the kitchen pantry. They took roughly 2 pounds of marijuana, several thousand dollars, a gun, drug paraphernalia, and other items.

Gray and Williams then fled to Spartanburg, South Carolina.

