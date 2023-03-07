Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Developer interested in building dozens of new homes in Scottsville

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A developer wants to add new homes to the Town of Scottsville.

“It’s only the beginning of a long path in development,” Matt Lawless said.

Southern Development Homes proposed a plan for 45 homes on 150 acres Monday evening.

“That does not mean that housing construction is happening anytime soon, or is even for certain happening at all,” Lawless said. “This applicant mentioned that this is their first step.”

A technical review will make sure the proposed East Village development fits the criteria of Scottsville’s zoning. This plan does not have to go through a public hearing since the land is already zoned to be residential, unlike plans to renovate an industrial-zoned tire factory into residential apartments.

“The community here has a lot of interest in parks and trails and public open space, as well as providing a variety of housing types for different kinds of family situations and stages in life,” Lawless said.

Lawless says the Planning Commission gets involved with preliminary steps since Scottsville is a smaller town. The commission and developer still want to hear from neighbors, though.

“This is just the beginning of that conversation about what’s the healthiest way for Scottsville to grow,” Lawless said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport

Latest News

Blue Ridge Health District
Blue Ridge Health District offering bivalent boosters for children six months and older
(FILE)
UVA doctor calls capping insulin price ‘long overdue’
(GENERIC)
DOJ: Albemarle County home invaders sentenced
Interim City Manager Michael Rogers presenting the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget Proposal to...
2024 Fiscal Year Budget Proposal presented to Charlottesville