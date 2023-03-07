Developer interested in building dozens of new homes in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A developer wants to add new homes to the Town of Scottsville.

“It’s only the beginning of a long path in development,” Matt Lawless said.

Southern Development Homes proposed a plan for 45 homes on 150 acres Monday evening.

“That does not mean that housing construction is happening anytime soon, or is even for certain happening at all,” Lawless said. “This applicant mentioned that this is their first step.”

A technical review will make sure the proposed East Village development fits the criteria of Scottsville’s zoning. This plan does not have to go through a public hearing since the land is already zoned to be residential, unlike plans to renovate an industrial-zoned tire factory into residential apartments.

“The community here has a lot of interest in parks and trails and public open space, as well as providing a variety of housing types for different kinds of family situations and stages in life,” Lawless said.

Lawless says the Planning Commission gets involved with preliminary steps since Scottsville is a smaller town. The commission and developer still want to hear from neighbors, though.

“This is just the beginning of that conversation about what’s the healthiest way for Scottsville to grow,” Lawless said.

