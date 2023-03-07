Advertise With Us
Cooler Winds Arrive

Dry Until Later Friday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dry cold front sweeps past the region today. The winds will turn to a cooler, northerly direction. This will keep our temperatures more seasonable through the second week of March.

The next storm system will arrive Friday with some chilly rain. A little wintry mix of sleet and snow possible for mainly the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley. Not a lot of moisture expected with this next cold front.

Drying and cool for the weekend.

More rain will advance over the region next Monday.

Tuesday: Sun, few clouds, breezy with highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday night: Moonlit sky. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday: Brisk breezy and mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some rain arriving later in the day and evening. Some snow/sleet mix possible over the mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Brisk winds and cool. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Rain with highs in the 50s.

