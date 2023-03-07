Advertise With Us
Breezy Tuesday and Cooler Days Ahead

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gusty winds make a return Tuesday and a cooling trend ahead. A dry cold front will sweep across the region Tuesday morning, winds will turn gusty from the north and northwest with gusts of 20-30 mph. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. This is the start of a cooler stretch of days ahead. Dry through Thursday, before the next storm system arrives to bring a cold rain, and possibly some wintry mix for the Blue Ridge and Valley on Friday. This storm will depart Saturday, but showers may linger to start the day. Cool through the weekend and this pattern is expected to carry into the middle of the month.

This weekend is the return to Daylight Saving Time. Spring Ahead 1 hour by Sunday morning. Also, a great time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy toward AM. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooling down. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 30s.

Friday: Cold Rain likely. Some wintry mix possible Mountains and Valley. Highs low 40s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Morning rain ending. Mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Variable clouds. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs upper 40s to around 50.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

