Blue Ridge Health District offering bivalent boosters for children six months and older

Blue Ridge Health District
Blue Ridge Health District
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Though COVID-19 funding has been decreased in the new year, there are still many opportunities to get your child boosted in the Commonwealth. So far, the Virginia Department of Health says more than 5,000 kids have received the bivalent booster.

The Blue Ridge Health District is currently offering bivalent booster for kids six months and older. The next clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Charlottesville Health Department on Rose Hill Drive.

