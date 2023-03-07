Blue Ridge Health District offering bivalent boosters for children six months and older

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Though COVID-19 funding has been decreased in the new year, there are still many opportunities to get your child boosted in the Commonwealth. So far, the Virginia Department of Health says more than 5,000 kids have received the bivalent booster.

The Blue Ridge Health District is currently offering bivalent booster for kids six months and older. The next clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Charlottesville Health Department on Rose Hill Drive.

