Albemarle may ease restrictions to help boost wireless service

Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A policy that has been in place since 2000 is being reviewed by the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors met Tuesday, March 7, to consider making it easier for companies to build more structures to increase wireless service in rural areas.

“There have been a lot of changes in technology and the telecommunications industry, as a whole, so it’s about time for us to get into this process on how to look at all of these regulations on the ordinance,” Abbey Stumpf said.

The county is starting a Wireless Master Plan Project to include regulation updates and wireless service throughout Albemarle.

