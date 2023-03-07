2024 Fiscal Year Budget Proposal presented to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim City Manager Michael Rogers is presenting the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget Proposal to Charlottesville City Council.

Councilors got their first chance to see what is in the possible budget during their meeting Monday, March 6.

Charlottesville says it has three priorities: Invest in city employees, help schools, and maintain all current tax rates.

“It maintains all current tax levels. This is a balanced budget,” Rogers said.

The interim city manager says his proposal contains a raise for all city employees that would kick in July 1, with a hope of that also helping fill vacancies in the city.

“We’ve made the judgment in order to keep pace with surrounding jurisdictions that to stop the hemorrhaging of losing our employees,” Rogers said.

When it comes to tens of millions of dollars for schools, the operating request would be fully funded by Charlottesville under Rogers’ proposal.

“Then there’s $72.8 million remaining funds needed for the Buford School Reconfiguration Project, and then $200,000 for small capital programs. So we are good to be partner with the public schools and providing them with their with their needs,” Rogers said.

Charlottesville may also allocate around $11.7 million toward affordable housing, as well as adding two jobs to help coordinate the effort.

“We’re adding a housing analyst and a homeless coordinator,” Rogers said. “I think it’s important to get someone assigned to work with us on on this so that we can shore up this very needed service knowing that there is a CIP investment of $3 million in public housing redevelopment.

The first public hearing for the proposed budget is scheduled for March 20, and the final approval will be on April 11.

