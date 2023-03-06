Advertise With Us
Sunny Skies Stick Around Most of Next Week

By Dominique Smith
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant seasonable weather for the next few days. Temperatures will be about average and mostly in the 50′s with mostly sunny skies, although a bit breezy several days. A system moving eastward will bring cold rain and a chance for wintry mixing Friday into early Saturday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the low to mid 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50′s. Lows in the lower 30′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50′s.

Friday: Tracking cold rain with some wintry mixing. Highs in the mid to upper 40′s.

Saturday: Cloudy with early showers. Highs in the low 50′s

