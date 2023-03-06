Rebecca Kinney reflects on the importance of St. John Rosenwald School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A woman who attended St. John Rosenwald School in the 1950s says the school was a stepping stone for African Americans in the Charlottesville area.

“Education is the key to success,” St. John Family Life & Fitness Center Board President Rebecca Kinney said. “It was such a success, because it not only gave the Blacks opportunity to get an education, a better education, because in our cases they didn’t have schools.”

She says for many, including herself and her family, St. John Elementary School is where education began.

“I only went two years before the school closed. The school was built in 1923, my mother started school during that time. In 1923, she would’ve been 6 years old,” Kinney said. “And it’s the same story for a lot of the people in the community. The alums and ancestors to alumnus are still living in the community, so it’s important to keep the legacy alive.”

In the future, the school will be transformed into a family life and fitness center with the goal of promoting unity.

“We’re hoping that all people, races, ages will come participate for what we have to offer,” Kinney said.

